Year-In-Review 29 mins ago 8:36 a.m.2016 in review: A look back at the weather in East Tennessee
This year started on a chilly note with January temperatures that were colder than average. Overall, the month was also drier than normal, but we ended up seeing near-average snowfall totals thanks to one storm that dropped 1.8 inches of snow at McGhee-Tyson Airport.
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|muslim roundup
|35 min
|American
|5
|Attention Snowflakes
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|29
|Thinking about moving to knoxville
|7 hr
|morgan
|2
|Sad day in America
|9 hr
|Just Saying
|9
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|11 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|2
|This would be "unpresidented"
|12 hr
|American
|37
|Stupid Obama?
|14 hr
|Traitor in Chief
|24
