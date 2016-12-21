Works by Leslie Thornton and James Richards on view at Kestner Gesellschaft
With Abyss Film , the Kestner Gesellschaft is presenting a traveling exhibition by the British artist James Richards in collaboration with Bergen Kunsthall and the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London. At the Kestner Gesellschaft the show has been augmented by a collaborative project with the American avant-garde filmmaker Leslie Thornton .
