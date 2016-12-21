Waste Connections of Tennessee suspends glass recycling
Waste Connections of Tennessee , Knoxville, Tennessee, has announced that starting Jan. 1, 2017, it will suspend glass recycling for curbside pickup program throughout the company's eastern Tennessee region. The move will impact five cities in eastern Tennessee, including Knoxville, the largest city affected by the program change.
