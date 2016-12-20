Walmart Neighborhood Market opening soon in Knoxville
Work is still underway to get it ready to open. The signage was being installed Tuesday and details were being finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|50
|Sad day in America
|3 hr
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|6 hr
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
|Review: Dogs R Us (May '10)
|20 hr
|Mad customer
|4
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Pissed off owner
|11
|Stupid Obama?
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|OUR STORIES: The legendary life of Knoxville's ... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Ruby jones3272
|83
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC