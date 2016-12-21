Veterans home site acceptance ranked No. 4
Already years in the making, the long-awaited Cleveland Bradley County State Veterans Home is still a work in progress, but the Tennessee State Building Commission's official acceptance last Already years in the making, the long-awaited Cleveland Bradley County State Veterans Home is still a work in progress, but the Tennessee State Building Commission's official acceptance last spring of the 27-acre site on Westland Drive came as a giant step for the local initiative. The hurdle was so huge - for both the Southeast Tennessee Veterans Home Council and state veterans services leaders who have lobbied long and hard for the local facility - that Cleveland Daily Banner editors and staff writers ranked it as No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just a thanks
|4 hr
|reddyfreddy
|2
|Nikki Pappas
|6 hr
|IHitIt
|2
|Attention Snowflakes
|7 hr
|Trump Wins Again
|40
|Sad day in America
|8 hr
|Traitor in Chief
|23
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|20 hr
|feaud
|3
|Thinking about moving to knoxville
|Wed
|Better Places
|3
|cocaine
|Tue
|adam henry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC