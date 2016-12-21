Veterans home site acceptance ranked ...

Veterans home site acceptance ranked No. 4

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Already years in the making, the long-awaited Cleveland Bradley County State Veterans Home is still a work in progress, but the Tennessee State Building Commission's official acceptance last Already years in the making, the long-awaited Cleveland Bradley County State Veterans Home is still a work in progress, but the Tennessee State Building Commission's official acceptance last spring of the 27-acre site on Westland Drive came as a giant step for the local initiative. The hurdle was so huge - for both the Southeast Tennessee Veterans Home Council and state veterans services leaders who have lobbied long and hard for the local facility - that Cleveland Daily Banner editors and staff writers ranked it as No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just a thanks 4 hr reddyfreddy 2
Nikki Pappas 6 hr IHitIt 2
Attention Snowflakes 7 hr Trump Wins Again 40
Sad day in America 8 hr Traitor in Chief 23
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... 20 hr feaud 3
Thinking about moving to knoxville Wed Better Places 3
cocaine Tue adam henry 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC