Two-person exhibition at UT Downtown Gallery
"Meandering Mythologies" is a two-person exhibition featuring the work of Knoxville natives, Timothy Massey and Gary Monroe at the UT Downtown Gallery. Timothy Massey is an Associate Professor of Art and Gallery Director at the College at Brockport, State University of New York.
