Two-person exhibition at UT Downtown ...

Two-person exhibition at UT Downtown Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Times

"Meandering Mythologies" is a two-person exhibition featuring the work of Knoxville natives, Timothy Massey and Gary Monroe at the UT Downtown Gallery. Timothy Massey is an Associate Professor of Art and Gallery Director at the College at Brockport, State University of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville BBB is worthless (Apr '15) 1 hr Kim 15
Stupid Obama? 1 hr South Knox Hombre 18
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 10 hr Anonymous 17
Dr. Scott Mclain legal troubles are coming to a... (Jan '13) 18 hr Cant Believe 57
This would be "unpresidented" 23 hr Fitus T Bluster 34
what is the best strip club (Nov '11) Sat Citizen 50
Sad day in America Sat Burl Ives 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC