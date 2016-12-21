The Year in Country 2016 a " The Girls Have It! Kelsea Ballerini &...
Through the years, a handful of performers from the country genre have taken home the Grammy for Best New Artist: LeAnn Rimes , Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band . But up until this year, there's never been a time when two country contenders have been in the running for the prestigious trophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Snowflakes
|1 hr
|Illumination
|44
|Russian Stooge
|6 hr
|Traitor in Chief
|110
|Just a thanks
|12 hr
|reddyfreddy
|2
|Sad day in America
|15 hr
|Traitor in Chief
|23
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Wed
|feaud
|3
|Thinking about moving to knoxville
|Wed
|Better Places
|3
|cocaine
|Dec 27
|adam henry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC