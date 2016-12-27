Tennessee Inmates Escape Via Toilet
All but one of the Tennessee inmates that escaped from a county jail by removing a leaky toilet Christmas Day have been captured. David Wayne Frazier, 54, was the only inmate still missing after five of his alleged fellow escapees were captured after making a run for it about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, ABC News reported .
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for roxi's (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|Think bout shyt mre
|8
|cocaine
|5 hr
|adam henry
|1
|Dr. Scott Mclain legal troubles are coming to a... (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|Hopeful
|58
|Attention Snowflakes
|13 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|29
|Thinking about moving to knoxville
|18 hr
|morgan
|2
|Sad day in America
|20 hr
|Just Saying
|9
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|23 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|2
