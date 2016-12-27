Tennessee Inmates Escape Via Toilet

Tennessee Inmates Escape Via Toilet

All but one of the Tennessee inmates that escaped from a county jail by removing a leaky toilet Christmas Day have been captured. David Wayne Frazier, 54, was the only inmate still missing after five of his alleged fellow escapees were captured after making a run for it about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, ABC News reported .

