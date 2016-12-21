Taylor: Seat belts may not be best wa...

Taylor: Seat belts may not be best way to make school buses safer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Following the Woodmore Elementary School bus crash, the call for seat belts on buses came almost instantaneously as the state suffered its second deadly bus crash in two years. CLEVELANDa SCITYa SSCHOOLS buses used for special education children are all equipped with seat belts, many of which are like the ones shown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sad day in America 3 hr Elvis 30
Attention Snowflakes 3 hr XXX 64
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) 3 hr deer hunter 23
Knoxville Center Mall 14 hr Mari Cone 27
News TELL US YOUR STORY: Have you been ticketed by a... (Mar '07) 18 hr Jim 78 162
cocaine 19 hr Thor156 3
Super8 motel on merchants 19 hr Lindsey 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC