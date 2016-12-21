Schoch promoted to LHP Capital senior vice president of asset management
Jennifer Schoch has been promoted to senior vice president of asset management at LHP Capital, a Knoxville-based developer and manager of multi-family housing. A 1994 graduate of William Blount High School, the release said that Schoch has been with LHP for 11 years and has served as vice president of asset management since 2013.
