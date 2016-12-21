Schoch promoted to LHP Capital senior...

Schoch promoted to LHP Capital senior vice president of asset management

Jennifer Schoch has been promoted to senior vice president of asset management at LHP Capital, a Knoxville-based developer and manager of multi-family housing. A 1994 graduate of William Blount High School, the release said that Schoch has been with LHP for 11 years and has served as vice president of asset management since 2013.

