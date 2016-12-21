Richard Brown Sr.
Mr. Richard Osborn Brown Sr., 74, born April 12, 1942 in Knoxville, TN, died December 17, 2016; resident of Douglas County, Georgia since 1968. Mr. Brown was a proud American who began his career with the US Army in 1961 and continued for another 36 years in the telecommunications industry with Western Electric.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|50
|Sad day in America
|3 hr
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|6 hr
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
|Review: Dogs R Us (May '10)
|20 hr
|Mad customer
|4
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Pissed off owner
|11
|Stupid Obama?
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|OUR STORIES: The legendary life of Knoxville's ... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Ruby jones3272
|83
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC