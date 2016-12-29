Police search for South Knoxville dru...

Police search for South Knoxville drugstore robbery suspect

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department says the CVS on Majestic Grove Road, just off Chapman Highway, was robbed just after 1 p.m. The suspect got away with an amount of Oxycontin. He is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and gloves.

Knoxville, TN

