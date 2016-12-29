Pilot in deadly Smokies crash lacked ...

Pilot in deadly Smokies crash lacked optional instrument certification

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: USA Today

Pilot in deadly Smokies crash lacked optional instrument certification The single-engine plane slammed into a Tennessee mountainside at 5,400 feet killing 3. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hxwSQT David Starling, his son, Hunter Starling, and girlfriend Kim Smith, were reported missing Monday on a plane traveling from Jacksonville, Florida to the Gatlinburg- Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevier County. The plane wreckage was found Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attention Snowflakes 2 hr Just Saying 45
Sad day in America 3 hr Just Saying 24
Russian Stooge 10 hr Traitor in Chief 110
Just a thanks 16 hr reddyfreddy 2
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Wed feaud 3
Thinking about moving to knoxville Wed Better Places 3
cocaine Dec 27 adam henry 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC