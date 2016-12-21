MVP to build $12 million new manufacturing plant in Knox County
Magnum Venus Products will expand its operations and build a new $12 million facility that will create approximately 70 jobs in Knox County, Tenn. during the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|50
|Sad day in America
|3 hr
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|6 hr
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
|Review: Dogs R Us (May '10)
|20 hr
|Mad customer
|4
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Pissed off owner
|11
|Stupid Obama?
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|OUR STORIES: The legendary life of Knoxville's ... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Ruby jones3272
|83
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC