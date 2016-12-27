Knoxville to ring in the New Year on ...

Knoxville to ring in the New Year on Market Square

New Year's Eve on Market Square will start at 9 p.m. on Saturday. There will be music, fireworks, a ball drop and an "Auld Lang Syne" sing-along.

