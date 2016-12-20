Knoxville police to holiday shoppers:...

Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be a target for thieves

There are 7 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be a target for thieves. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

While many people are out shopping to try to give their families a wonderful Christmas, others are out to ruin it. So far this year, Knox County deputies have made 236 arrests and recovered $42,000 in stolen property, including Monday's wild shoplifting incident in Turkey Creek.

Two of Clubs

United States

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Knoxville Citizen to Holiday Shoppers: Don't be a victim of KPD revenuers.

These last few weeks KPD cruisers have been all over the place, shaking down law-abiding citizens for their hard earned money. They know Judge Rossen will find you guilty of any Citation they write, and they are going hard at it for the city treasury.

Beware of these Shakedown Artists. They hide behind a law enforcement badge, but in reality they are nothing but Revenue Collectors.
They don't even carry ticket books anymore. They now carry an Invoice Machine, which prints you out a bill - with instructions on how and where to pay.

South Knox Hombre

United States

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
I guess somebody had a point they wanted to make.
Just Curious

Reynoldsburg, OH

#3 Thursday
Two of Clubs wrote:
Knoxville Citizen to Holiday Shoppers: Don't be a victim of KPD revenuers.

These last few weeks KPD cruisers have been all over the place, shaking down law-abiding citizens for their hard earned money. They know Judge Rossen will find you guilty of any Citation they write, and they are going hard at it for the city treasury.

Beware of these Shakedown Artists. They hide behind a law enforcement badge, but in reality they are nothing but Revenue Collectors.
They don't even carry ticket books anymore. They now carry an Invoice Machine, which prints you out a bill - with instructions on how and where to pay.
So what did you do that you are now ranting about the PD doing its job?

XXX

Lenoir City, TN

#4 Thursday
Two of Clubs wrote:
Knoxville Citizen to Holiday Shoppers: Don't be a victim of KPD revenuers.

These last few weeks KPD cruisers have been all over the place, shaking down law-abiding citizens for their hard earned money. They know Judge Rossen will find you guilty of any Citation they write, and they are going hard at it for the city treasury.

Beware of these Shakedown Artists. They hide behind a law enforcement badge, but in reality they are nothing but Revenue Collectors.
They don't even carry ticket books anymore. They now carry an Invoice Machine, which prints you out a bill - with instructions on how and where to pay.
If you are law abiding, you wouldn't be here whining. You're a Clinton voter, aren't you?

Mmmmm Hmmmm

United States

#5 12 hrs ago
Two of Clubs wrote:
Knoxville Citizen to Holiday Shoppers: Don't be a victim of KPD revenuers.

These last few weeks KPD cruisers have been all over the place, shaking down law-abiding citizens for their hard earned money. They know Judge Rossen will find you guilty of any Citation they write, and they are going hard at it for the city treasury.

Beware of these Shakedown Artists. They hide behind a law enforcement badge, but in reality they are nothing but Revenue Collectors.
They don't even carry ticket books anymore. They now carry an Invoice Machine, which prints you out a bill - with instructions on how and where to pay.
I've talked about that before on this website.
More than a year ago I reported to KPD a drug house on my street. Today that drug house is still operating. They have done nothing. But they can sure get out here and write tickets to people passing through here. Just follow the money.

I previously stated on here what we can do about this. If you are law-abiding and have no convictions other than misdemeanor traffic, then you will likely wind up on a jury one day. If you don't feel that they are real LEOs then consider yourself under no obligation to convict anybody based on their testimony.

So hang the jury. If KPD sees us as the peasantry and doesn't believe that they need our support, then don't give it to them.
XXX

Lenoir City, TN

#6 6 hrs ago
Mmmmm Hmmmm wrote:
I've talked about that before on this website.
More than a year ago I reported to KPD a drug house on my street. Today that drug house is still operating. They have done nothing. But they can sure get out here and write tickets to people passing through here. Just follow the money.

I previously stated on here what we can do about this. If you are law-abiding and have no convictions other than misdemeanor traffic, then you will likely wind up on a jury one day. If you don't feel that they are real LEOs then consider yourself under no obligation to convict anybody based on their testimony.

So hang the jury. If KPD sees us as the peasantry and doesn't believe that they need our support, then don't give it to them.
Yeah, I kind of think you are the original poster. So you would have a jury let a child rapist go free because you are butt-hurt over a ticket? I think you may have visited that drug house too often.
Mmmmm Hmmmm

United States

#7 6 hrs ago
XXX wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah, I kind of think you are the original poster. So you would have a jury let a child rapist go free because you are butt-hurt over a ticket? I think you may have visited that drug house too often.
No I didn't start this thread. About five or six months ago I talked about this same subject on here and had a bunch of local LEOS gnashing their teeth at me. Now read it again. I don't know that your alleged child rapist is really a child rapist if the only evidence is testimony of an officer from a corrupt agency. It's a lot like that corrupt sheriffs department Roane County used to have before Jack Stockton cleaned it up. They couldn't get any Roane juries to convict two guys of murdering two officers. Local jurors know all about their local police. You can make your arguments but that's how it is in the real world.
