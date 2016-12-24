Knoxville police arrest suspect following armed robbery, carjacking
Knoxville police Department arrested a man on numerous charges following an armed robbery of a North Knoxville business, Saturday morning. Officers dispatched around 5:30 A.M.to Main Stay Suites on Merchants drive for an attempted armed robbery.
