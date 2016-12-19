Knoxville couple searching for heroes...

Knoxville couple searching for heroes in Gatlinburg fires

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville couple says they owe their lives to three firemen who saved them during the Gatlinburg fires. Tiki and Jennifer Dixon were staying at Buckberry Lodge in Gatlinburg to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what is the best strip club (Nov '11) 1 hr Citizen 50
Sad day in America 3 hr Burl Ives 4
News Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be... 6 hr Mmmmm Hmmmm 7
Review: Dogs R Us (May '10) 20 hr Mad customer 4
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) Fri Pissed off owner 11
Stupid Obama? Fri South Knox Hombre 15
News OUR STORIES: The legendary life of Knoxville's ... (Mar '07) Thu Ruby jones3272 83
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC