Knoxville couple searching for heroes in Gatlinburg fires
A Knoxville couple says they owe their lives to three firemen who saved them during the Gatlinburg fires. Tiki and Jennifer Dixon were staying at Buckberry Lodge in Gatlinburg to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|50
|Sad day in America
|3 hr
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|6 hr
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
|Review: Dogs R Us (May '10)
|20 hr
|Mad customer
|4
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Pissed off owner
|11
|Stupid Obama?
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|OUR STORIES: The legendary life of Knoxville's ... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Ruby jones3272
|83
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC