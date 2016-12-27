Knoxville 13-year-old charged with murder in court for second hearing
The Knoxville 13-year-old charged with the murder of his 12-year-old brother was in court Tuesday for a second hearing. His family and counsel, attorney Greg Isaacs, arrived at the Knox County Juvenile Court before 10 a.m. The hearing was held in the main courtroom with Judge Tim Irwin presiding.
