Knoxville 11-year-old donates hundreds of teddy bears to East Tennessee Childrena s Hospital
For the past three years, Emilee Gregg, 11, has been donating teddy bears to the hospital where she once spent months at a time as a patient herself. She knows what it's like to not be home for the holidays.
