Kelsea Ballerini Answers "Yeah Boy" After Australian Musician Morgan Evans Calls "Dibs"
The Knoxville, Tennessee native's engagement to Australian musician Morgan Evans became official on Christmas Day, starting with an Instagram video from March 12 when the two first met while working on an awards show together. She followed with a present-day photo of the two embracing, as Kelsea shows off an impressive diamond ring on her outstretched hand.
