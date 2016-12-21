Kelsea Ballerini Answers "Yeah Boy" A...

Kelsea Ballerini Answers "Yeah Boy" After Australian Musician Morgan Evans Calls "Dibs"

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

The Knoxville, Tennessee native's engagement to Australian musician Morgan Evans became official on Christmas Day, starting with an Instagram video from March 12 when the two first met while working on an awards show together. She followed with a present-day photo of the two embracing, as Kelsea shows off an impressive diamond ring on her outstretched hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attention Snowflakes 7 hr South Knox Hombre 29
Thinking about moving to knoxville 13 hr morgan 2
Sad day in America 15 hr Just Saying 9
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... 17 hr Old Tranny Micheal 2
This would be "unpresidented" 18 hr American 37
Stupid Obama? 20 hr Traitor in Chief 24
Dress Code at Cotton Eyed Joes?? (Nov '09) Mon American 33
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC