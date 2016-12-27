Frankiea s Body Shop fundraiser benef...

Frankiea s Body Shop fundraiser benefiting 2 Knoxville charities

Last year the Knoxville workout community came together to "Lift for Eli," a 5-year-old boy with spina bifida. The event was so popular, that Frankie's Body Shop said they decided to host their second-annual "Lift for a Cause."

Knoxville, TN

