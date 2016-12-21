Fire On The Mountain Bluegrass Jam on Friday

Jack Hatfield, one of the bluegrass pickers in east Tennessee who was burned out during the recent wildfires in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, has organized a benefit show for this Friday night, December 23. The Fire On The Mountain Bluegrass Jam will be held at the Ramada Inn Convention Center on the main drag in Pigeon Forge with a number of prominent regional artists performing on stage. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Sevier County Community Fund , which is helping people facing the many problems associated with the fast-moving fires that came across the mountains at the end of November.

