East Tennessee homes see foundation damage from drought Read Story Aaron Wright
Months of drought conditions have made things pretty busy for Knoxville structural engineer Ronald Corum. "I'd say anywhere from 300 to 500 calls," said Corum, describing the influx of calls they've gotten regarding home inspections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for roxi's (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Think bout shyt mre
|8
|cocaine
|2 hr
|adam henry
|1
|Dr. Scott Mclain legal troubles are coming to a... (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Hopeful
|58
|Attention Snowflakes
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|29
|Thinking about moving to knoxville
|16 hr
|morgan
|2
|Sad day in America
|18 hr
|Just Saying
|9
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|21 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC