Drug-related overdose deaths increase in Knox County Read Story Kendall Morris
The number of overdose deaths for Knox County in 2016 is expected to be the largest ever, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office. The DA's office works closely with the county medical examiner to track the number of overdose deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
