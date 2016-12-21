DOJ approves AMC's acquistion of Carmike theater chain Read Story John North
Government approval was the last barrier to finish the deal to acquire Carmike, which now operates several theaters in the Knoxville area including the Carmike 10 on Millertown Pike and the Wynnsong 16 on N. Peters Road. The DOJ approval was the final regulatory hurdle AMC needed to clear in order to complete the transaction to acquire Carmike, which is based in Columbus, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|50
|Sad day in America
|3 hr
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|6 hr
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
|Review: Dogs R Us (May '10)
|20 hr
|Mad customer
|4
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Pissed off owner
|11
|Stupid Obama?
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|OUR STORIES: The legendary life of Knoxville's ... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Ruby jones3272
|83
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC