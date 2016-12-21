DOJ approves AMC's acquistion of Carm...

DOJ approves AMC's acquistion of Carmike theater chain Read Story John North

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Government approval was the last barrier to finish the deal to acquire Carmike, which now operates several theaters in the Knoxville area including the Carmike 10 on Millertown Pike and the Wynnsong 16 on N. Peters Road. The DOJ approval was the final regulatory hurdle AMC needed to clear in order to complete the transaction to acquire Carmike, which is based in Columbus, Ga.

