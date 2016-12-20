Crime Alert: Knoxville man charged with child rape
A Knoxville man is facing charges of child rape after confessing to committing sexual acts with a 10-year-old girl. According the report, Antonio Wayman confessed to his girlfriend on camera that he had engaged in lewd acts with her daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
