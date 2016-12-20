Crime Alert: Knoxville man charged wi...

Crime Alert: Knoxville man charged with child rape

WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville man is facing charges of child rape after confessing to committing sexual acts with a 10-year-old girl. According the report, Antonio Wayman confessed to his girlfriend on camera that he had engaged in lewd acts with her daughter.

