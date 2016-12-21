'Christmas Vacation' truckster spreads holiday cheer Read Story Raishad Hardnett
Last minute shopping can easily bring stress, but in the center of all the frenzy, one East Tennessee man is going the extra mile to spread holiday cheer. Former high school teacher and coach Dave Moore has brought a symbol of one of his favorite Christmas movies "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" to life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This would be "unpresidented"
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|39
|rad tech cheese
|1 hr
|Alton Benes
|2
|Stupid Obama?
|11 hr
|carrotandpeas
|16
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|19 hr
|Citizen
|50
|Sad day in America
|21 hr
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|Sat
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
|Review: Dogs R Us (May '10)
|Fri
|Mad customer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC