Area Resident To Open Auto Shop Committed To Serving Others
Tennessee natives Mark and Stephanie McClain are opening the Chattanooga area's first Christian Brothers Automotive on Monday, Jan. 16, at 5595 Hixson Pike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
