a The Nutcrackera sparks dance dreams -

14 hrs ago

Bethany Cox made her debut as a ballerina at age five, staring as a mouse, little snowflake and ginger doll in Robyn Bingham's School of Dance production of the Tchaikovsky's popular ballet, The Nutcracker. Recently, she performed on stage in Knoxville, Tennessee, as snow queen and various other roles as part of her current dance studio's production of The Nutcracker.

