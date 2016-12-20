2016 in review: Stopping the violence Read Story Aaron Wright

In the year since Zaevion Dobson was killed, many in the Knoxville community have focused on investing in our youth and putting an end to violence in our streets. The year began with Knoxville taking a stand against the violence that claimed the life Dec. 17, 2015, of Zaevion, age 15. He was shot and killed by a gunman in the Lonsdale area while protecting two friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.