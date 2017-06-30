Yelp's top 6 best places for fried chicken in Indianapolis
July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day and our friends at Yelp shared with us the best places in Indianapolis to celebrate. Here are the best places in Indianapolis to get your fried chicken cravings taken care of according to Yelp reviewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|2 hr
|Linda Bledsoe
|1
|Trump Supporters Protesting For No Reason, One ...
|7 hr
|Linda Bledsoe
|2
|President to hold private meeting with Putin th...
|8 hr
|G20 Meeting News
|1
|Feminist For Sharia Law
|20 hr
|Please Get Help
|4
|Poor Union Thugs
|20 hr
|Please Get Help
|5
|Rift between President and Pence Grows Deeper
|20 hr
|Please Get Help
|5
|Burger Chef murders can be solved (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Linda Bledsoe
|23
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC