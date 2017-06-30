Video shows backyard shootout between...

Video shows backyard shootout between neighbours over fence

Authorities say an argument between two Indianapolis-area neighbours, including one riding a lawnmower, escalated into across-the-fence gunfire. A video provided by the Johnson County prosecutor's office shows the two trading insults June 27 before 59-year-old Jeffrey S. Weigle -- apparently cutting grass at the time -- pulls out a handgun.

