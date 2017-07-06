Valle Vista rehabilitation program 1 ...

Valle Vista rehabilitation program 1 of 5 named in state

Read more: Daily Journal

A Greenwood mental health and addiction treatment center has plans to expand in the coming years to meet a growing need for services for people addicted to opioids. This week, Valle Vista Health System was named one of five newly designated opioid addiction treatment centers in the state, and will serve Johnson County, along with multiple underserved communities south of Indianapolis.

