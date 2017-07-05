Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 7-9
This 11 day event features workshops, seminars, concerts, celebrities, a film festival, amateur boxing, a fashion show, consumer exhibits and much, much more. Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Fantasia, Chante Moore, Johnny Gill and Atlantic Starr are just a handful of the special guests and performers who will be in attendance at the 2017 IBE Summer celebration.
