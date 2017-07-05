Top 8 things to do in Indy this weeke...

Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 7-9

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

This 11 day event features workshops, seminars, concerts, celebrities, a film festival, amateur boxing, a fashion show, consumer exhibits and much, much more. Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Fantasia, Chante Moore, Johnny Gill and Atlantic Starr are just a handful of the special guests and performers who will be in attendance at the 2017 IBE Summer celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Supporters Protesting For No Reason, One ... 4 hr Linda Bledsoe 2
President to hold private meeting with Putin th... 5 hr G20 Meeting News 1
Feminist For Sharia Law 17 hr Please Get Help 4
Poor Union Thugs 17 hr Please Get Help 5
Rift between President and Pence Grows Deeper 17 hr Please Get Help 5
Burger Chef murders can be solved (Oct '16) Mon Linda Bledsoe 23
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? Mon Wondering 8
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC