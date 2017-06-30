Teen arrested in Thursday evening shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives arrested 18-year-old Carteia Gilbert for a shooting this past Thursday that injured two people. Officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Shoreland Avenue, near Mitthoffer Road and I-70, just before 7 p.m. for the report of two people shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rift between President and Pence Grows Deeper
|4 hr
|Donnie Got Penced On
|1
|Roadmap to the Trump Campaign’s Collusion With ...
|4 hr
|Flynn Got A Story
|1
|Burger Chef murders can be solved (Oct '16)
|Fri
|teverton
|22
|Roger Stone set to testify next month in House ...
|Fri
|TrumpedIslam
|5
|New app called Wag! lets you request dog walkers
|Fri
|Faguely
|1
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|Thu
|Con mans gotta con
|3
|AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica...
|Thu
|Please Get Help
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC