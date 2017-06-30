Summer-like heat wave around for rest of holiday weekend
The day is already warm and a typical early July heat wave welcomes us to the last remaining two days of this very long Independence Day Weekend here in Indiana. Whether you are grilling out, hitting the lake, watching baseball or the beautiful sounds of the Indianapolis Symphony, enjoy the summer weather.
