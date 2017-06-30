Stories of sharks and snakes posted t...

Stories of sharks and snakes posted to breakingnews247.net have raised concerns.

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - It's the epitome of "fake news," but everyday, thousands of people are sharing stories from a prank website, making their friends and families believers of the unbelievable. The website "breakingnews247.net" lets people write fake stories to trick their friends.

