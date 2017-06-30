Stories of sharks and snakes posted to breakingnews247.net have raised concerns.
INDIANAPOLIS - It's the epitome of "fake news," but everyday, thousands of people are sharing stories from a prank website, making their friends and families believers of the unbelievable. The website "breakingnews247.net" lets people write fake stories to trick their friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
