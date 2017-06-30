St. Vincent unveils first of four planned micro-hospitals
It's only a dozen steps or so from the front door of St. Vincent Neighborhood Hospital in Noblesville to an exam room - and another few steps to the X-ray room, the nurse's station, the laboratory, the pharmacy or an overnight room.
