SkyTrak Forecast: Rain chances all day Thursday, highs in mid-80s
We began Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms and yes, we have the chance all day for more rain and thunderstorms. Most storms will not reach severe levels, although Friday we are under a slight risk for severe weather.
