Running group remembers Aaron Bailey
INDIANAPOLIS Aaron Bailey, the man shot and killed by Indianapolis police last week, was a part of a city running group that encouraged individuals to turn their lives around. Back on my Feet, the group for homeless men, met outside of Wheeler Mission but lately they've been with one less person.
