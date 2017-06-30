One person dead in Sunday morning fire on the west side
The Indianapolis Fire Department are on the scene of a fire with one fatality and one person injured on Sunday morning on the west side in the 900 block of Rochester Avenue. Fire officials say the victim is an adult man who was found in one side of the duplex and another person from the other side of the duplex was transported to a local hospital.
