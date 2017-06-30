Mayor Hogsett addresses race relation...

Mayor Hogsett addresses race relations at IBE Ecumenical Service

The ceremony featured Robert Jackson, an author, motivational speaker and trainer. There was also a special guest appearance from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, who talked about race relations in the city and the recent police shooting of Aaron Bailey.

