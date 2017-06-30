Mayor Hogsett addresses race relations at IBE Ecumenical Service
The ceremony featured Robert Jackson, an author, motivational speaker and trainer. There was also a special guest appearance from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, who talked about race relations in the city and the recent police shooting of Aaron Bailey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|3 hr
|Thank You G O P
|7
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|CherylP
|42
|Trumpcare vote postponed, Republicans in revolt
|18 hr
|Thank You G O P
|2
|President to hold private meeting with Putin th...
|18 hr
|well oiled machin...
|3
|Indiana and 43 other states reject Trump reques...
|20 hr
|Doug
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|20 hr
|Captain Hotdog
|171
|Feminist For Sharia Law
|20 hr
|Captain Hotdog
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC