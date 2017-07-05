Local Police, Fire a " July 5

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information is summarized from the records of county, city and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Barry S. Lamborn, 59, 12799 E. County Road 200S, Columbus, maintaining a common nuisance and illegal drug labs, 3:51 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held with no bond.

