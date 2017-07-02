Investigation leads to reprimand for child care facility
Country Kids Daycare & Preschool, at 6900 W. Georgetown Road, was placed on probation until Sept. 30 by the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration after the agency looked into a complaint about the facility, said Marni Lemons, administration spokeswoman.
