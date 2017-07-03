Indy Fire Buffs support first respond...

Indy Fire Buffs support first responders, even on busiest weekends

10 hrs ago

It was a busy weekend for firefighters in Indianapolis. There were eight fires in a 24-hour period.

Indianapolis, IN

