Indiana Blood Center has 'critical need' for blood donations

12 hrs ago

The center said they have very few O-negative blood units left and standing hospital orders have been "cancelled temporarily." Indiana Blood Center is encouraging donors with any blood type to visit one of their six centers or their mobile blood drives.

