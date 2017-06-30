IMPD investigating after man is found...

IMPD investigating after man is found in west side street

12 hrs ago

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 14th and Exeter Avenue around 5 a.m. for a man found in the roadway that was not responding. EMS personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

