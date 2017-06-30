IMPD investigating after man is found in west side street
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 14th and Exeter Avenue around 5 a.m. for a man found in the roadway that was not responding. EMS personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
