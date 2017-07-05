Four arrested after armed robbery near Taylorsville convenience store
Nino Pullins, 20, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, said Edinburgh Deputy Police Chief David Lutz. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Tuesday when a 56-year-old employee who works at the nearby McDonald's restaurant was walking toward Thornton's convenience store, at U.S. 31 and Market Place Drive, near the Edinburgh Premium Outlets, Lutz said.
