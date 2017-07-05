Four arrested after armed robbery nea...

Four arrested after armed robbery near Taylorsville convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Nino Pullins, 20, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, said Edinburgh Deputy Police Chief David Lutz. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Tuesday when a 56-year-old employee who works at the nearby McDonald's restaurant was walking toward Thornton's convenience store, at U.S. 31 and Market Place Drive, near the Edinburgh Premium Outlets, Lutz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 2 hr Linda Bledsoe 1
Trump Supporters Protesting For No Reason, One ... 7 hr Linda Bledsoe 2
President to hold private meeting with Putin th... 8 hr G20 Meeting News 1
Feminist For Sharia Law 20 hr Please Get Help 4
Poor Union Thugs 20 hr Please Get Help 5
Rift between President and Pence Grows Deeper 20 hr Please Get Help 5
Burger Chef murders can be solved (Oct '16) Mon Linda Bledsoe 23
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC