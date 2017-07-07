Drug dealer gets 8 years in prison

Drug dealer gets 8 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: Daily Reporter

An Indianapolis woman accused of selling methamphetamine in Hancock County will serve eight years in prison after accepting plea deals from prosecutors in two criminal cases. Christine Staples, 38, 435 Oxford St., Indianapolis, who faced eight drug-related charges in two unrelated Hancock County court cases, recently was sentenced to eight years in an Indiana Department of Correction facility and 10 years on probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brightbart Editor: Donald Trump Jr's Russia mee... 4 hr Bright Bart Right... 1
Indiana lost 5,000 manufacturing jobs 18 hr Darren 1
Trump Jr. emails implicate self, Kushner, Manaf... 19 hr Pence smellsda Tr... 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Tue georgedewey 172
Donald Trump Jr. Lawyers Up over meeting with R... Mon Matt 2
Woman who tried to vote for Trump twice pleads ... Mon GOP Rigging Votes 6
Trump disavows meeting between Russians, Donald... Mon nnono 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC