Drug dealer gets 8 years in prison
An Indianapolis woman accused of selling methamphetamine in Hancock County will serve eight years in prison after accepting plea deals from prosecutors in two criminal cases. Christine Staples, 38, 435 Oxford St., Indianapolis, who faced eight drug-related charges in two unrelated Hancock County court cases, recently was sentenced to eight years in an Indiana Department of Correction facility and 10 years on probation.
